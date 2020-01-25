Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000. Phillips 66 accounts for 0.4% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,558 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,177,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,936,000 after acquiring an additional 76,933 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 948,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,766,000 after acquiring an additional 86,599 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 918,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,077,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 864,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,871,000 after acquiring an additional 247,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.32. 2,118,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,091. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $80.24 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.