Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Takes $4.93 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 115,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises about 3.9% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.88. 364,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,431. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.44. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.52.

