Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $41.00 price target on the local business review company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.51% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Yelp is benefiting from strong advertising revenue growth. Increasing Paying advertising locations is a key driver. Moreover, the company’s focus on expanding its product portfolio with the launch of Verified License, Business Highlights and Yelp Portfolios is a key driver. The collaboration with GrubHub is also a tailwind as it provides users with access to a significant number of restaurants available for food ordering on the platform. Besides, the company is witnessing acceleration in consumer traffic across app unique devices. Significant improvement in cumulative reviews is encouraging too. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company's Q4 earnings release. However, competition from search giants like Google and Bing is a concern. Lack of revenue diversification is also a key threat for Yelp.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on YELP. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Yelp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.54.

Shares of NYSE:YELP traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. Yelp has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $40.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average of $34.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The local business review company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $262.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.55 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 19,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $700,782.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Yelp by 48.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Yelp by 379.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,603 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Yelp by 89.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

