YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,611,248 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 174% from the previous session’s volume of 588,777 shares.The stock last traded at $1.11 and had previously closed at $1.09.

YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.72 million during the quarter.

YayYo Company Profile (NASDAQ:YAYO)

YayYo, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing vehicle rental platform in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online peer-to-peer booking platform that rents standard passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard passenger vehicles to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing economy through the Rideshare Platform.

