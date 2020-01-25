Yangtze River Port and Logistics (NASDAQ:YRIV) Receiving Extremely Critical News Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Yangtze River Port and Logistics (NASDAQ:YRIV) has been trending extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Yangtze River Port and Logistics earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Yangtze River Port and Logistics stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. 103,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Yangtze River Port and Logistics has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44.

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Company Profile

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited, through its subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co, Ltd., primarily engages in the real estate and infrastructural development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, a port logistics center located in Wuhan Newport Yangluo Port, Hubei Province of China.

