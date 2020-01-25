Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Shares Down 10.4%

Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ:XNET) shares dropped 10.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.57, approximately 2,130,100 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,255,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

XNET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xunlei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Xunlei from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Xunlei alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $309.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.01.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The software maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.76 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.22%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Xunlei by 111.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xunlei by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 24,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Xunlei by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,137,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,731 shares during the period. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xunlei Company Profile (NASDAQ:XNET)

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.