XRP 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.43 Billion (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, XRP has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One XRP coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00002650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Coinhub, BTC Markets and OKEx. XRP has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion and approximately $1.43 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $259.20 or 0.03108997 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011999 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00202816 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00123670 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About XRP

XRP was first traded on February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,104,396 coins and its circulating supply is 43,675,903,665 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP Coin Trading

XRP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Coindeal, Coinhub, BX Thailand, Bitlish, Fatbtc, Exmo, Bithumb, Independent Reserve, Coinsuper, Bittrex, Gatehub, RippleFox, BitMarket, Indodax, CoinFalcon, Bitso, CEX.IO, WazirX, OTCBTC, GOPAX, Stellarport, BitFlip, Bitbns, Tripe Dice Exchange, Bits Blockchain, Exrates, BitBay, OKEx, BTC Markets, Liquid, Kraken, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Sistemkoin, Coinrail, Cryptohub, BtcTurk, Cryptomate, Gate.io, Bitfinex, Bitstamp, FCoin, ABCC, Braziliex, OpenLedger DEX, CoinBene, BCEX, Altcoin Trader, LiteBit.eu, Coinbe, MBAex, Poloniex, Ripple China, Bitinka, Coinsquare, Instant Bitex, C2CX, Vebitcoin, Bitsane, Binance, BTC Trade UA, HitBTC, Zebpay, Covesting, Upbit, Coinone, Bitbank, DigiFinex, B2BX, ZB.COM, LakeBTC, Korbit, DragonEX, Huobi, Kuna, Koinex, CoinEgg, Ovis and Koineks. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

