Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Holdings Lifted by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 120.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,121 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter valued at $38,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 453.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other Xilinx news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $328,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Citigroup downgraded Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cascend Securities upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Xilinx to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Xilinx to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $1.61 on Friday, reaching $100.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,086,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,617. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.