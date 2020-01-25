XEL (XEL) Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One XEL coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, XEL has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. XEL has a market capitalization of $485,562.00 and $638.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011784 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000568 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000935 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 36.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XEL Profile

XEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin . XEL’s official website is xel.org

XEL Coin Trading

XEL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

