X-CASH Market Capitalization Hits $1.24 Million (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. X-CASH has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $6,616.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000046 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00059951 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000085 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 50,891,084,212 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org.

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

