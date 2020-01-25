WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Upgraded at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WPX. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. WPX Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Shares of WPX stock opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92. WPX Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.75 million. WPX Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that WPX Energy will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karl F. Kurz purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,990.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in WPX Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 668,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

