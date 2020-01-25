Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Cut to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $70.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of $79.00.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.90.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $64.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.43 and its 200-day moving average is $66.68. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.76 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.60 per share, with a total value of $49,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,178 shares in the company, valued at $329,320.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BB&T Corp acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.3% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 162,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 14.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,312,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,482,000 after purchasing an additional 286,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

