Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Cut to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $70.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of $79.00.
WTFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.90.
Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $64.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.43 and its 200-day moving average is $66.68. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.60 per share, with a total value of $49,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,178 shares in the company, valued at $329,320.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BB&T Corp acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.3% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 162,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 14.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,312,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,482,000 after purchasing an additional 286,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.
