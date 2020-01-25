Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Shares Gap Down to $5.08

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.29, but opened at $5.08. Whiting Petroleum shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 11,306,298 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WLL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.09.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $454.67 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 3.28.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.30). Whiting Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $372.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Whiting Petroleum’s revenue was down 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 782.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 14,939 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 13,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,767 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

