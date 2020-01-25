Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

WLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Raymond James downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, November 7th. S&P Equity Research reduced their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $6.60 to $6.14 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:WLL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.96. 7,153,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,168,713. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.29.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.30). Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $372.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 782.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 14,939 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 13,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.