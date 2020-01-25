WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, National Securities upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WhiteHorse Finance presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.88.

WHF stock opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81. The stock has a market cap of $286.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.60.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 9.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Sami Mnaymneh sold 337,500 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $4,667,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,654.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 227.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. 15.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

