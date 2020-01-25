Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd Has $6.57 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd lessened its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. Consolidated Edison accounts for 7.7% of Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ED. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,370,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,750,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,264 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 2,416.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,965 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,060,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,918,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,070,614,000 after purchasing an additional 326,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 325.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 350,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,086,000 after purchasing an additional 267,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $93.61. 1,455,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,076. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $75.25 and a one year high of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.52%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ED. Mizuho upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.73.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

