Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.36

Whitecap Resources Inc (TSE:WCP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.36 and traded as high as $5.10. Whitecap Resources shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 2,611,817 shares trading hands.

WCP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt cut shares of Whitecap Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.36. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$343.07 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Whitecap Resources Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 255.00%.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

