White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 195.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $92.56. 2,845,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,265,087. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $84.01 and a 12 month high of $92.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.54 and its 200-day moving average is $91.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

