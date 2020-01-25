White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Purchases 447 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,327,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,860,000 after acquiring an additional 390,285 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,858,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,965,000 after acquiring an additional 67,155 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,632,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,328,000 after acquiring an additional 162,722 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,199,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,540,000 after acquiring an additional 10,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $169,856,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.58. 577,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,150. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $144.00 and a twelve month high of $170.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8928 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

