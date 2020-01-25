White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 343.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $66.30. 767,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,306. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.97 and its 200 day moving average is $61.46. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.78 and a 52-week high of $67.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.