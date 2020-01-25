White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,447 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.2% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.45. 3,517,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,881,478. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.97. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $79.59 and a 1 year high of $96.15.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

