Westwood Management Corp IL Sells 2,000 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Westwood Management Corp IL lowered its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 270.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,235,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,501. A. O. Smith Corp has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $728.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.87.

In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $250,350.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,667,329.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

