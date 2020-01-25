Westwood Management Corp IL Purchases 19,130 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 19,130 shares during the period. Aptiv makes up approximately 1.0% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $8,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Aptiv by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 6,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Aptiv by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.18.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,303.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

APTV stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.54. 1,546,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $63.36 and a 1 year high of $99.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.29.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 6.99%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

