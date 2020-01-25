Westwood Management Corp IL Has $50.82 Million Stock Position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Westwood Management Corp IL cut its stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 607,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Teladoc Health accounts for 6.0% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $50,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torray LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $930,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 16.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 297,466 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,755,000 after acquiring an additional 42,387 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 151.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,876 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 42,057 shares during the period.

Shares of TDOC traded down $4.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.10. 1,320,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,320. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $103.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.63.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CAO Gabriel R. Cappucci sold 9,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $717,675.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 50,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,821,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,769 shares in the company, valued at $732,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,099 shares of company stock valued at $5,151,311 in the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from to in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.76.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

