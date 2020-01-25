Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.53

Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Corp (TSE:WTE) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.53 and traded as low as $17.74. Westshore Terminals Investment shares last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 214,613 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WTE shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 8.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$104.92 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westshore Terminals Investment Corp will post 1.9400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.42%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partner interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from five mines in British Columbia and one mine in Alberta, as well as from three mines in the north-western United States.

