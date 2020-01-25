Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.45. Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund shares last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 707 shares trading hands.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0795 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERH. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund by 116.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

