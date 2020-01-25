Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Price Target to $145.00

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its target price upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the cloud computing company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $107.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $128.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $130.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.45. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $135,381.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,342.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,313 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.71, for a total transaction of $481,805.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,056 shares in the company, valued at $36,982,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,943 shares of company stock worth $3,863,160. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 175.0% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 275 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 65.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

