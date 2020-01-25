Welch Group LLC Takes $137,000 Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 984,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,724,000 after acquiring an additional 294,906 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 3rd quarter worth about $876,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 3rd quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 51,922 shares in the last quarter.

AJRD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

Shares of NYSE AJRD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.58. 345,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.51.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

