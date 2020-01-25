Welch Group LLC Sells 162 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Welch Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,139 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4,663.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 231,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,458,000 after buying an additional 226,889 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 40.8% during the third quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 20,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 62.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,001 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 370,867 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,741,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST stock traded down $2.45 on Friday, reaching $115.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,548,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,284. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.49. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.31 and a 1 year high of $122.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 49.88%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

ROST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.05.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

