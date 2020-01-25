Welch Group LLC Sells 1,226 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Welch Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,149,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,614,677. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.88, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 136.05%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $151,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $2,332,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,864. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

