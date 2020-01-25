Welch Group LLC Sells 100 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Welch Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 3.2% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $32,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 363.0% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Bay Rivers Group purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $760,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $387.91.

LMT traded up $3.72 on Friday, hitting $432.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,086,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,082. The firm has a market cap of $120.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $281.00 and a 1 year high of $433.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $402.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.78%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

