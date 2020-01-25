Welch Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,000 Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Legg Mason by 296.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,527,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,841 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Legg Mason during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,206,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Legg Mason by 27.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 800,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,552,000 after purchasing an additional 171,076 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Legg Mason by 39.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 571,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,880,000 after purchasing an additional 161,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Legg Mason during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,693,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LM stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,172. Legg Mason Inc has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $40.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.46.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Legg Mason had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legg Mason presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

