Welch Group LLC Purchases 1,815 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Welch Group LLC raised its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Kimberly Clark comprises approximately 2.9% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Welch Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Kimberly Clark worth $29,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Shares of KMB stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,107,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,929. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.65 and a 200 day moving average of $137.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $107.44 and a 1-year high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 12,755.36% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 59.80%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.69.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.