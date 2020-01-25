Welch Group LLC Buys 40,590 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 278,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,590 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $10,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SFBS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $7,409,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 35.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 70,819 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $2,155,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,053,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,642,000 after acquiring an additional 51,797 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 52.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 38,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.08. 243,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,838. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.32.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $82.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.46 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SFBS. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

