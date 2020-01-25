Welch Group LLC Acquires 250 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.76. 28,432,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,218,568. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.98. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $60.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MU. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.97.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $209,017.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,534 shares of company stock worth $2,448,417. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.