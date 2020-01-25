Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Receives “Buy” Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Zacks Investment Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 37.61% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “WW International Inc. provides weight management services. The company’s products and services are comprised of nutritional, activity, behavioral and lifestyle tools and approaches. It operates primarily in North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom and Other. WW International Inc., formerly known as Weight Watchers International Inc., is based in New York. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson downgraded Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Sidoti set a $43.00 price objective on Weight Watchers International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised Weight Watchers International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Weight Watchers International to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.91.

Weight Watchers International stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,235,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,507. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average of $34.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24. Weight Watchers International has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $47.19.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $348.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.72 million. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 9.50%. Weight Watchers International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Weight Watchers International will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 9,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $383,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WW. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the third quarter valued at about $23,151,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Weight Watchers International by 10.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,777,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,240,000 after purchasing an additional 433,790 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the second quarter valued at about $5,051,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the third quarter valued at about $9,101,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the third quarter valued at about $7,650,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

