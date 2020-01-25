Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Exelixis (EXEL)

Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/22/2020 – Exelixis was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/16/2020 – Exelixis was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/13/2020 – Exelixis is now covered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Exelixis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

1/12/2020 – Exelixis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Exelixis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Exelixis’ lead drug, Cabometyx, continues to gain traction in both indications — RCC and HCC. While demand for the RCC indication has been strong, the initial traction for the HCC indication in second and third-line settings was encouraging. The company is on track to expand cabozantinib’s label further and the drug is already being evaluated in various studies with Roche’s immuno-oncology drug, Tecentriq, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s Opdivo. Successful outcomes from the ongoing studies should boost demand further. However, the company is heavily dependent on Cabometyx for growth. Competition has stiffened with the approval of Opdivo + Yervoy in first-line RCC and other treatments. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

1/9/2020 – Exelixis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

1/7/2020 – Exelixis was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/13/2019 – Exelixis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Exelixis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Exelixis was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/3/2019 – Exelixis was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:EXEL traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,709,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,858,563. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.80. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.74.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. Exelixis had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $271.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 86,956 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,566,077.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,835.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 61,683 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,234,276.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 373,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,782,604 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 315,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

