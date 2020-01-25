Webchain (WEB) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Webchain has a market cap of $59,430.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Webchain has traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar. One Webchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including RaisEX, Coinroom, ChaoEX and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00742718 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001415 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001856 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Webchain

Webchain is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 513,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 163,892,747 coins. The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain . Webchain’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . Webchain’s official website is webchain.network

Webchain Coin Trading

Webchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EscoDEX, Coinroom, ChaoEX , BiteBTC, RaisEX and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Webchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

