Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 823 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Iqvia during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Iqvia during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Iqvia during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iqvia during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Cfra raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.10.

IQV stock opened at $158.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.63. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $123.57 and a fifty-two week high of $164.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Iqvia news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,866,090 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

