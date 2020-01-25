Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 154 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,854 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $78,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,385.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Whittle sold 2,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $255,300.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,133.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,961 shares of company stock valued at $12,193,482 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT opened at $117.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.42. Fortinet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $120.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fortinet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.96.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

