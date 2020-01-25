Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 122.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,452 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 15,498 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JEC shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $338,081.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,880.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JEC stock opened at $97.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a one year low of $55.17 and a one year high of $98.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

