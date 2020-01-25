Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $987,000 Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 101.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,530 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,722,000 after buying an additional 72,397 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,576,000 after acquiring an additional 36,063 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.7% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 480,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,829,000 after acquiring an additional 25,870 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 119.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 391,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,361,000 after acquiring an additional 213,292 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 158,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,470,000 after acquiring an additional 14,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.31.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director John J. Koraleski bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $260.23 per share, for a total transaction of $260,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at $845,747.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MLM opened at $263.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $174.38 and a one year high of $281.82. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.46. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

