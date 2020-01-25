Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $523,000 Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KSU. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 294.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 9,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 67.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 7.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 408,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,751,000 after acquiring an additional 28,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 5.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $166.58 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $101.11 and a twelve month high of $168.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.63 and a 200-day moving average of $139.18.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price objective on Kansas City Southern and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.71.

In related news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,605,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey M. Songer sold 6,304 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $973,652.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,935.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,478 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,273. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

