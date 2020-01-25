Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys New Holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TIF opened at $134.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.64. Tiffany & Co. has a 52-week low of $78.60 and a 52-week high of $134.39.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TIF shares. William Blair downgraded Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded Tiffany & Co. to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Cowen downgraded Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.