Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 3,632 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 102.7% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 309.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XRAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

XRAY stock opened at $59.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a twelve month low of $40.26 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.86, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $962.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

In other news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 10,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $600,119.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,153 shares in the company, valued at $852,659.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

