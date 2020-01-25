Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.8% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.3% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 21,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $107.22 on Friday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.66 and a 52-week high of $112.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.59 and a 200 day moving average of $95.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.29.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.