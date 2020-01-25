Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,201 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BP by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in BP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 10.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BP stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $38.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,438,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,873,662. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BP plc has a 1 year low of $35.73 and a 1 year high of $45.38. The company has a market cap of $129.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.05.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

