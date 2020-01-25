Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Purchases 249 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.69.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $14,801,861.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

WBA traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.04. 6,390,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,090,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.61. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $74.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

