Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Invests $236,000 in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Blackstone Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 108,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $5,681,893.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock worth $311,151,291 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX traded down $1.52 on Friday, reaching $62.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,475,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,398. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The company has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

