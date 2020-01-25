Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.79.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total transaction of $1,412,380.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,558,725.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider James M. Field sold 12,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,274,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,494,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,578 shares of company stock valued at $27,346,391. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $1.94 on Friday, hitting $170.12. 1,103,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,638. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.45 and its 200 day moving average is $167.14. The company has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.13. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $132.68 and a 1-year high of $180.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

